Have you spotted the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament symbol in Norwich?

PUBLISHED: 12:53 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:46 11 August 2018

The symbol for the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament erected in Chapelfied Gardens on Friday, August 10. Picture: Shan Barclay

The symbol for the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament erected in Chapelfied Gardens on Friday, August 10. Picture: Shan Barclay

Archant

A sculpture symbolising the campaign for nuclear disarmament has been erected in Norwich.

Visitors to Norwich city centre this weekend will notice a large sculpture of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament symbol outside St Peter Mancroft Church, in Chantry Road.

The symbol arrived in Norwich on Friday, August 10, where it was erected in front of the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens by a team of volunteers including Martin Schmierer the Lord Mayor of Norwich.

The initial location was chosen for its proximity to the city Peace Pillar which was donated to Norwich in 1984 to commemorate the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in 1945.

Following the assembly of the symbol Mr Schierer addressed the volunteers and signed a petition calling for nuclear weapons to be banned.

The symbol was relocated to St Peter Mancroft Church this morning where it will remain until 5pm.

