Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Young Norwich digital marketing firm named Google Partner

10 September, 2018 - 06:00
Michael Townsend, founder and director of Wolf Digital Marketing in Norwich. Picture: Michael Townsend

Michael Townsend

A marketing company has ended its first trading year on a high after being named a Google Partner.

Michael Townsend’s firm Wolf Digital Marketing specialises in digital campaigns, using tools such as search engine and conversion rate optimisation and website building.

The former account manager began his career in the sector with week’s work experience with a marketing team while studying business management at UEA.

He has clients in the retail and tourism sectors including Visit North Norfolk, for which he has developed a Facebook campaign to attract more visitors from outside East Anglia, and Sequin Art in Swaffham, for which he is set to build an online sales platform.

“For retail customers there is so much potential business online,” he said.

To achieve Google Partner status firms have to have been trading for at least 12 months – so Mr Townsend was thrilled to receive the news just days after his company turned one. “That was a target for me,” he said.

