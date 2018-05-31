Norwich Airport makes top 10 for customer satisfaction in Which? survey

Norwich Airport has been named among the UK's best for customer satisfaction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norwich Airport has been named among the top 10 in the UK in a consumer poll.

A survey by Which? placed the city’s airport joint ninth with Inverness with a score of 68% for consumer satisfaction.

It comes after the airport was ranked as ‘very good’ in an accessibility study by the UK Civil Aviation Authority in July.

London Luton was named the UK’s worst airport, scoring 35%, after passengers expressed concerns about its toilets, staff and bag drop queues, while London Stansted came in second-to-last place alongside Manchester (Terminal 3) with 44%.

Doncaster Sheffield came out on top with a high score of 87%, with passengers giving five stars to its security queues, baggage reclaim, prices in food and shopping outlets, toilets and staff.

London Southend was closely behind in second spot on 84%, followed by Newcastle (74%) and Southampton (73%).

The research was based on a survey of 11,265 passengers which was conducted in April and May. Some 521 were questioned about London Luton.

Scores were based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely respondents were to recommend the airport to a friend.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “Travellers want to start their trips in the smoothest way, but long queues through airports and a lack of facilities can cast a rain cloud over any getaway.

“With new routes launching all the time, passengers have an increasing choice over not just who they fly with but where they fly from.

“If you can pick a smaller airport, choose Southend over Luton, and Doncaster Sheffield or Liverpool instead of Manchester, to get your holiday off to a better start.”

London Luton chief executive Nick Barton said during the time the poll was taken between May 2017 and May 2018 the airport had been through “a period of significant” change with £160m invested into redevelopment.

“In the first six months of 2018 alone, 1.2 million passengers responded to our customer service tracking, 70% of whom told us they were happy with their experience,” he said.

Here is the full ranking compiled by Which?, which customer scores in brackets:

1. Doncaster Sheffield (87%)

2. London Southend (84%)

3. Newcastle (74%)

4. Southampton (73%)

5. Exeter (72%)

6. Bournemouth (71%)

7=. Liverpool (70%)

7=. London City (70%)

9=. Inverness (68%)

9=. Norwich (68%)

11. Bristol (66%)

12. Cardiff (64%)

13=. Glasgow International (63%)

13=. London Heathrow Terminal 5 (63%)

15. Belfast City (62%)

16. Birmingham (61%)

17=. East Midlands (60%)

17=. London Heathrow Terminal 2 (60%)

19. Edinburgh (59%)

20. London Gatwick North Terminal (57%)

21. London Heathrow Terminal 4 (56%)

22=. London Gatwick South Terminal (55%)

22=. London Heathrow Terminal 3 (55%)

24. Leeds Bradford (54%)

25. Manchester Terminal 2 (51%)

26. Belfast International (50%)

27. Aberdeen (49%)

28. Manchester Terminal 1 (46%)

29=. London Stansted (44%)

29=. Manchester Terminal 3 (44%)

31. London Luton (35%)