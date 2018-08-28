Employment falls in East as national vacancy rate hits record high

Both employment and unemployment fell in the East of England over the three months to July, the Office for National Statistics says. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2013

Employment in the East of England fell in the three months to July, following a national trend.

There were just under 3.08 million people in work in the region from May to July, equal to an employment rate of 78.4%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is still well above the UK average of 75.5%, but 0.2% lower than in the previous three month period.

Unemployment in the East also fell by 17,000 to 100,000, representing a 0.5% drop in the rate to 3.1%.

Nationally, the ONS said the number of people in work increased by 3,000 in the three months to July to 32.4 million, giving a rate of 75.5%.

Workers also benefited as average earnings increased by 2.6% in the year to July, up from 2.4% the previous month.

The latest consumer prices index (CPI) rate of inflation was recorded at 2.5%.

It came as unemployment fell by 55,000 over the period to 1.36 million, giving a jobless rate of 4%.

Job vacancies, meanwhile, rose 14,000 on the previous quarter to a record high of 833,000.

ONS head of labour market statistics David Freeman said: “With the number of people in work little changed, employment growth has weakened.

“However, the labour market remains robust, with the number of people working still at historically high levels, unemployment down on the year and a record number of vacancies

“Meanwhile, earnings have grown faster than prices for several months, especially looking at pay excluding bonuses.”