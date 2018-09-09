Toolstation makes donation to Norwich charity supporting young people into construction

Marley, a bricklayer training at St Ed's in Norwich. Picture: St Ed's. Archant

A vocational learning centre for young people in Norwich has been given a boost after a donation from Toolstation.

St Edmunds Society supports young people with construction skills and training.

Toolstation donated a share of the proceeds of its 5p plastic bag charge, with the money split between seven regional charities linked to Youthbuild UK. They all work to deliver practical skills and training to disengaged and disadvantaged young people in their local area.

Toolstation staff took a tour of St Edmunds Society, where they saw how the charity helps students put academic classes into the context of the construction industry.

The society’s chief executive Lorraine Bliss said: “Support from Toolstation is so very gratefully received as it assists in providing much needed resources for many of our young people who are referred to our training centre, preferring to follow vocational opportunities within the construction industry.”

John Meaden, marketing director at Toolstation, said: “We’re very pleased to make this donation to St Edmunds Society for their work in enabling young people in Norwich to learn construction skills and benefit from the opportunity to develop a career in the industry.”