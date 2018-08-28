Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

‘Want to see to my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

PUBLISHED: 12:20 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:53 30 August 2018

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

Archant

A Norfolk recruitment firm has sparked anger with an advert which has been branded “disgusting” by some clients.

The advert shows a woman wearing a skimpy bikini next to the caption “want to see my white bits?”

Smaller font beneath the main header reads: “Oops sorry, I meant white collar candidates.”

The construction recruitment company sent the mail shot to their entire client database, but recalled it after screenshots were posted online by incensed recipients.

A number of Jark Norfolk clients have called for a boycott of the company, stating that Jark had “seriously misjudged their target audience”.

Helen Clements, community investment advisor at Morgan Sindall, wrote on Linkedin: “It is really disappointing that a Norfolk based construction recruitment company thinks that mailers with a woman wearing a bikini and the below statement is appropriate in this day an age. We as a sector need to let agencies know that this is not acceptable and avoid using them.”

The “backwards” advert has also drawn criticism for undermining the extensive campaigning to encourage more women to take roles in the STEM industries.

The post has also attracted the attention of big national business names, including Park Run founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt, who branded the sexist advert “unacceptable.”

The company’s managing director, Kelly Cartwright, writes on her Linkedin: “When you’re a 24 year old woman in the male dominated world of building construction recruitment it can be tough.”

Many have expressed shock that the advert appears to have been approved by a woman.

It is believed Jark Norfolk have issued a private apology to their clients, but the company has declined a request to comment.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Do you want to look after guide dogs for a couple of hours a week?

Gus, a graduate of a Peterborough Guide Dogs. Picture Peterborough Guide Dogs

Video: Zumba teacher keeps spirits high by exercising in hospital while undergoing treatment for leukaemia

Lucia Alba, Norwich Salsation instructor.. Picture: Supplied

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s new Indian street food restaurant

The new restaurant is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy