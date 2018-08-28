‘Want to see to my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

A Norfolk recruitment firm has sparked anger with an advert which has been branded “disgusting” by some clients.

The advert shows a woman wearing a skimpy bikini next to the caption “want to see my white bits?”

Smaller font beneath the main header reads: “Oops sorry, I meant white collar candidates.”

The construction recruitment company sent the mail shot to their entire client database, but recalled it after screenshots were posted online by incensed recipients.

A number of Jark Norfolk clients have called for a boycott of the company, stating that Jark had “seriously misjudged their target audience”.

Helen Clements, community investment advisor at Morgan Sindall, wrote on Linkedin: “It is really disappointing that a Norfolk based construction recruitment company thinks that mailers with a woman wearing a bikini and the below statement is appropriate in this day an age. We as a sector need to let agencies know that this is not acceptable and avoid using them.”

The “backwards” advert has also drawn criticism for undermining the extensive campaigning to encourage more women to take roles in the STEM industries.

The post has also attracted the attention of big national business names, including Park Run founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt, who branded the sexist advert “unacceptable.”

The company’s managing director, Kelly Cartwright, writes on her Linkedin: “When you’re a 24 year old woman in the male dominated world of building construction recruitment it can be tough.”

Many have expressed shock that the advert appears to have been approved by a woman.

It is believed Jark Norfolk have issued a private apology to their clients, but the company has declined a request to comment.