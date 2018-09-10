Search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Norfolk clean-tech firms team up on battery technology project

10 September, 2018 - 17:58
Peter Beasley of Connected Energy. Picture: Connected Energy.

Archant

Two Norfolk clean-tech companies have teamed up on a project to advance the use of British battery technology.

Hethel-based Connected Energy has awarded a contract to Proserv of Great Yarmouth to assemble, integrate and provide testing services for a version of its E-Stor energy storage technology.

Proserv will be responsible for the build of the system’s power management and distribution control panels, and their integration into and final assembly the system.

The E-Stor system sees used electric vehicle (EV) batteries given a second life by being grouped together to offer large-scale power storage solutions – getting more use out of the units and increasing the sustainability credentials of EVs.

Connected Energy’s Peter Beasley said: “East Anglia is hot-bed of innovation and excellence for the clean-tech sector and work with Proserv is the perfect example of a specialist technology ‘cluster’ at work.”

“Proserv is extremely well respected in the global energy and off-shore markets. The good news for us, is that their desire to diversify into new markets and industries led them our way. We immediately saw an opportunity for collaboration and having explored their world-class assembly and test facilities, it was clear that this project was an outstanding fit for both parties.”

Paul Cook, business development manager for renewables at Proserv, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Connected Energy to provide our services for the E-Stor project. This is a significant award and only serves to cement our commitment to diversify into new product lines and continue our growth in supporting the energy sector.”

Proserv moved into new premises at Artemis House in Great Yarmouth earlier this year.

The Proserv-built E-Stor module is due to be delivered in September and will be commissioned on a UK site next month.

