Lotus appoints new chief executive for sports cars division

Phil Popham has been appointed senior vice president of commercial operations for Group Lotus and chief executive of Lotus Sports Cars. Picture: Group Lotus. Archant

Carmaker Lotus has appointed a new chief executive of its sportscar division, as the overhaul of the company by its Chinese owner Geely continues.

Phil Popham will join on October 1 as senior vice president of commercial operations for Group Lotus, including the engineering arm, and chief executive of Lotus Sports Cars.

He joins Lotus from yacht-builder Sunseeker International where he held the role of chief executive for four years. Before that, he was part of the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) executive team for nine years with global responsibility for commercial operations.

His appointment reflects the new operating structure implemented under group chief executive Feng Qingfeng.

He said: “I am delighted that Phil has joined Lotus at this important time in our 70-year history. We are growing the Lotus business not only at our headquarters in Hethel, Norfolk but also worldwide so the foundations are laid to become a globally competitive brand and a well recognised leader in the sports car market.”

Mr Popham said: “I have spent my career working with, and have a passion for famous British luxury, high-tech and pioneering brands and Lotus, with its amazing history, definitely fits into that category. I am looking forward to being part of the team that will drive the substantial future growth of the Lotus business.”