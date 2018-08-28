Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Lotus appoints new chief executive for sports cars division

PUBLISHED: 17:57 13 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:57 13 September 2018

Phil Popham has been appointed senior vice president of commercial operations for Group Lotus and chief executive of Lotus Sports Cars. Picture: Group Lotus.

Phil Popham has been appointed senior vice president of commercial operations for Group Lotus and chief executive of Lotus Sports Cars. Picture: Group Lotus.

Archant

Carmaker Lotus has appointed a new chief executive of its sportscar division, as the overhaul of the company by its Chinese owner Geely continues.

Phil Popham will join on October 1 as senior vice president of commercial operations for Group Lotus, including the engineering arm, and chief executive of Lotus Sports Cars.

He joins Lotus from yacht-builder Sunseeker International where he held the role of chief executive for four years. Before that, he was part of the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) executive team for nine years with global responsibility for commercial operations.

His appointment reflects the new operating structure implemented under group chief executive Feng Qingfeng.

He said: “I am delighted that Phil has joined Lotus at this important time in our 70-year history. We are growing the Lotus business not only at our headquarters in Hethel, Norfolk but also worldwide so the foundations are laid to become a globally competitive brand and a well recognised leader in the sports car market.”

Mr Popham said: “I have spent my career working with, and have a passion for famous British luxury, high-tech and pioneering brands and Lotus, with its amazing history, definitely fits into that category. I am looking forward to being part of the team that will drive the substantial future growth of the Lotus business.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Updated: Four people arrested after knifepoint robbery outside John Lewis in Norwich

Norfolk police have sealed off part of All Saints Street, outside John Lewis. Pic: David Hannant.

Video: Police seal off part of Norwich city centre street near John Lewis

Police tape outside John Lewis in All Saints Street. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘He was the prince of Prince of Wales Road’: Mother’s tribute to nightclub owner

Dawn Peri, right, with close family and friends, takes comfort from the messages and floral tributes to her son, Ibish, at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New £10m 126-bedroom hotel in Norwich could open late next year

Architect impressions of how the new Hampton by Hilton hotel in Norwich may look. Photo: ICA Architects

Video: ‘It’s destroying lives’ - Norfolk chef opens up about dark side of TripAdvisor

Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson. Picture: Adam Livingstone/Woodfordes
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy