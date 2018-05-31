The week’s People Moves, featuring Regency Security, Sinclair International and Birketts

Katrina Bretten. Picture: Carl Middleditch. Carl Middleditch/Bushfire Photography

• Regional law firm Birketts has made three senior appointments to its teams across East Anglia.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Katrina Bretten. Picture: Carl Middleditch. Katrina Bretten. Picture: Carl Middleditch.

Katrina Bretten has joined Birketts’ construction and engineering team as a senior associate.

She specialises in non-contentious construction law and her experience includes advising employers, developers, main contractors, sub-contractors and professionals.

She said: “I am really pleased to be joining one of the largest construction and engineering legal teams in the eastern region and look forward to contributing to the firm’s success.”

Stefan Harris-Wright, partner in Birketts construction and engineering team, said: “I’m delighted that Katrina has elected to join us. I am confident that Katrina will be a fantastic addition to the team and will further strengthen our offering.”

Clare Hedges. Picture: Carl Middleditch. Clare Hedges. Picture: Carl Middleditch.

Clare Hedges has been appointed head of immigration at the firm.

She joined Birketts as an associate in September 2010 and initially advised on both employment law and immigration matters, before becoming fully focused on immigration work. She was named as an ‘associate to watch’ by Chambers in 2018 and is listed in Legal 500’s elite ‘leading individuals’ list of immigration lawyers nationwide.

She said: “Our immigration practice has grown strongly in the last few years and I am delighted to take up the position of head of immigration at Birketts.

“As we prepare for Brexit, it is more important than ever for businesses and individuals to have access to high quality, specialist immigration advice which provides not only visa solutions, but dovetails with support on areas such as employment, property, international trade and financial and tax planning.”

Paul Squire. Picture: Carl Middleditch. Paul Squire. Picture: Carl Middleditch.

The third appointment is Paul Squire, who has joined Birketts’ commercial property team as a partner.

He will work alongside more than 100 specialists in the team, and be based in the new Ipswich office.

Chris Schwer, partner and head of Birketts’ property division, said: “Paul has many years’ experience and advises clients on a broad spectrum of commercial property matters acting for landlords, tenants, investors, developers and funders, both from the UK and from overseas.”

Duncan Jones. Picture: Sinclair International. Duncan Jones. Picture: Sinclair International.

• Labelling firm Sinclair International has announced Duncan Jones as its new UK-based marketing manager.

Mr Jones has 17 years of experience involving business rationalisation, market planning, marketing and sales strategy, lead generation as well as business and brand development across several sectors.

He will be responsible for driving Bowthorpe-based Sinclair’s marketing and business development across Europe, Africa, Asia and Asia Pacific, and work with his counterpart in the Americas to develop new and emerging markets.

Mr Jones said: “I aim to continue to drive global growth and ensure that Sinclair International remains a global leader.”

Martyn Hewkin, left, has been promoted to the role of Regency Security's Norfolk area manager. Picture: Jonathan White. Martyn Hewkin, left, has been promoted to the role of Regency Security's Norfolk area manager. Picture: Jonathan White.

• Regency Security has promoted Martyn Hewkin to the role of Norfolk area manager.

Mr Hewkin joined the company as a licensed door supervisor in Norwich just over a year ago and is now responsible for Norfolk-based venues, events, football, guarding and business development. He will work alongside Darren Bull, who also became an area manager earlier in the year.

• Do you have a new appointment we should include in our next round-up? Email businessdesk@archant.co.uk with the details.