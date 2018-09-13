Norwich tech firm which works with Rolls-Royce moves into new home

A Norfolk technology business has expanded into a new home, as it grows off the back of deals with the likes of Rolls-Royce.

Pathfindr - based at The Glasshouse, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Pathfindr - based at The Glasshouse, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pathfindr is an application which allows businesses to trace where their components and assets are, to cut down on inefficiencies such as losing items.

But having landed deals with major aerospace and defence companies, the firm, which grew out of its parent company, the marketing agency Bigdog, has moved to The Glass House in King’s Lane in Norwich.

Managing director Matt Isherwood said the company was developing at pace.

“The idea for this only started about four years ago, and we got the Rolls-Royce deal a couple of years ago. Because of that we still think of ourselves as a start-up,” he said.

“The ‘Internet of Things’ idea has suddenly got so big that we’ve got a lot more inbound traffic, with people asking if they could use our technology in ways we hadn’t even thought of.”

He said: “Places like Rolls-Royce employ people to walk around all day tracking lost tools or components in huge warehouses.

“With Pathfindr, the items are tagged. The app can also be used to GPS track vehicles, from trains to planes. So we have its location, as well as environmental information like the temperature where the item is, and utilisation, which tells us how hard that piece of technology is working.”

As a result of the partnership with Rolls-Royce, Pathfindr now works across the globe, and in the most extreme environments such as Antarctica.

Mr Isherwood said: “We also do a lot of work in energy and construction, but in the future there’s scope for us to expand into healthcare. For example, keeping track of multi-million pound pieces of technology, and for example working out which porter is closest to move items or people between areas.

“The technology could also be used in pharmaceuticals, which need to be kept at certain temperatures. Because we have the technology to know what the environment is like, such as temperature and humidity, we could alert manufacturers to when the conditions aren’t appropriate.”

Pathfindr currently employs a team of six, but expects to expand its team over the next year.