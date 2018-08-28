Norwich farming group opening its new farm to visitors

Norwich FarmShare is opening the gates of its Whitlingham farm for an open day to celebrate its first harvest. Picture: Norwich FarmShare Norwich FarmShare

A community agriculture scheme is opening the gates of its city farm this weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich FarmShare will be celebrating the first harvest at its new farm in Whitlingham, near Norwich, at the all-ages open day.

As well as workshops, farming activities and live music there will be tables showcasing local produce, including Norfolk honey and beans from award-winning producer Hodmedods.

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign last year, Norwich FarmShare has set up infrastructure on its growing site and is working to get all three acres up and running by the end of 2019.

Bee Springwood, chairman of FarmShare’s volunteer board, said: “Getting up and running on this new site means we are on the way to delivering our aims more fully – promoting sustainable use of the land using ecological growing methods, and contributing to a diverse and resilient local economy

The Whitlingham farm open day runs from 11am to 4pm today.