Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Norwich farming group opening its new farm to visitors

PUBLISHED: 12:05 12 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 12 September 2018

Norwich FarmShare is opening the gates of its Whitlingham farm for an open day to celebrate its first harvest. Picture: Norwich FarmShare

Norwich FarmShare is opening the gates of its Whitlingham farm for an open day to celebrate its first harvest. Picture: Norwich FarmShare

Norwich FarmShare

A community agriculture scheme is opening the gates of its city farm this weekend.

Norwich FarmShare will be celebrating the first harvest at its new farm in Whitlingham, near Norwich, at the all-ages open day.

As well as workshops, farming activities and live music there will be tables showcasing local produce, including Norfolk honey and beans from award-winning producer Hodmedods.

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign last year, Norwich FarmShare has set up infrastructure on its growing site and is working to get all three acres up and running by the end of 2019.

Bee Springwood, chairman of FarmShare’s volunteer board, said: “Getting up and running on this new site means we are on the way to delivering our aims more fully – promoting sustainable use of the land using ecological growing methods, and contributing to a diverse and resilient local economy

The Whitlingham farm open day runs from 11am to 4pm today.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Tributes to Norwich nightclub director found dead in city

Ibish Peri (second from right) with Dawn, Steve and Dogan Peri at the former Rocco's nightclub. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Man found dead in property above city nightclub

Police have been called to a property in Prince of Wales road. Picture: Staff

Updated: ‘We wish we didn’t live here’ - Neighbours react after Norwich ‘hunting knife’ stabbing

Angel Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Murdered woman repeatedly hit in head with hammer after asking neighbour to turn music down

Flat (bottom) in Godric Place where Daniel Williams lived. PIC: Peter Walsh

Cyclist whose body was found in Norwich alleyway died due to ‘excessive alcohol consumption’, inquest hears

An inquest has opened into the death of Warren Dowling. Photo: Dowling family
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy