Broadland Housing tenants who join Norwich Credit Union and save regularly will get up to £50 added to their accounts.

Norwich Credit Union (Norfolk Save & Borrow) will pay £25 into the account of any Broadland Housing tenant over 18, who joins and saves for 3 months.

Jon Warne, President of Norwich Credit Union, said: “The aim of this is to encourage Broadland tenants to get into a regular savings habit.

“For many tenants needing quick cash, the only option is an online or high street lender, or even a loan shark.”

Tenants living in central Norwich, Dereham, Great Yarmouth, Cromer or King’s Lynn may also be entitled to receive an extra £25 if they keep saving.

The scheme will come into place from September 1. Find out more information at www.norwichcreditunion.org.uk