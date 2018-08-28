Norwich Credit Union to add up to £50 to customers accounts who save
PUBLISHED: 16:51 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:03 31 August 2018
Broadland Housing tenants who join Norwich Credit Union and save regularly will get up to £50 added to their accounts.
Norwich Credit Union (Norfolk Save & Borrow) will pay £25 into the account of any Broadland Housing tenant over 18, who joins and saves for 3 months.
Jon Warne, President of Norwich Credit Union, said: “The aim of this is to encourage Broadland tenants to get into a regular savings habit.
“For many tenants needing quick cash, the only option is an online or high street lender, or even a loan shark.”
Tenants living in central Norwich, Dereham, Great Yarmouth, Cromer or King’s Lynn may also be entitled to receive an extra £25 if they keep saving.
The scheme will come into place from September 1. Find out more information at www.norwichcreditunion.org.uk