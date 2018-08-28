Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Norwich Credit Union to add up to £50 to customers accounts who save

PUBLISHED: 16:51 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:03 31 August 2018

father and child hand put coin to piggy bank isolated on white background, saving money together concept

father and child hand put coin to piggy bank isolated on white background, saving money together concept

This content is subject to copyright.

Broadland Housing tenants who join Norwich Credit Union and save regularly will get up to £50 added to their accounts.

Picture: Sonya DuncanPicture: Sonya Duncan

Broadland Housing tenants who join Norwich Credit Union and save regularly will get up to £50 added to their accounts.

Norwich Credit Union (Norfolk Save & Borrow) will pay £25 into the account of any Broadland Housing tenant over 18, who joins and saves for 3 months.

Jon Warne, President of Norwich Credit Union, said: “The aim of this is to encourage Broadland tenants to get into a regular savings habit.

“For many tenants needing quick cash, the only option is an online or high street lender, or even a loan shark.”

Tenants living in central Norwich, Dereham, Great Yarmouth, Cromer or King’s Lynn may also be entitled to receive an extra £25 if they keep saving.

The scheme will come into place from September 1. Find out more information at www.norwichcreditunion.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Video: Set times and stages revealed for all the acts at Sundown 2018

Sundown Festival Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Vandals throw paint-stripper over car and gloss paint over house

Jamie Dickerson's car was vandalised on Wednesday, August 29. PHOTO: Jamie Dickerson

Norwich City merchandise store to move to new location

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy