Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Electricals firm helps Norwich City Community Sports Foundation kit out new facility

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:17 02 September 2018

(L-R) Nigel Clarke from Hoover-Candy, Jackie Thornton from Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, and Jamie Grimson from Hughes Electrical at the Nest in Horsford. Picture: Hughes Electrical

(L-R) Nigel Clarke from Hoover-Candy, Jackie Thornton from Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, and Jamie Grimson from Hughes Electrical at the Nest in Horsford. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Hughes Electrical

A Lowestoft firm is helping the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation realise its dream of creating a hub in the city.

When completed, the Nest in Horsford – which specialises in supporting adults and children less able to enjoy sport – will include an indoor sports hall, football pitches, classroom and gym.

Hughes Electrical has helped to kit out the new facility by donating two Hoover-Candy washing machines and two tumble dryers for its laundry room – which will save the sports foundation the expense of sending dirty kits away to be cleaned.

Jamie Grimson from Hughes said: “The Nest is a great project that will bring huge benefits to the area, meaning many more people will be able to take part in some kind of sporting activity, including those with special needs.”

Jackie Thornton, head of development at the sports foundation, added: “This will make a big difference to us, enabling us to save on our laundry costs.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Second day of Thai festival in Eaton Park gets underway

People enjoying the first day of Norwich Thai festival in Eaton Park. Picture: Chris Lakey

Updated: Major route into Norwich reopened after two car crash on St Stephen’s Road

Two vehicle crash on St Stephens Road, Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police

Video: Set times and stages revealed for all the acts at Sundown 2018

Sundown Festival Credit: Lee Blanchflower

See inside one of the last homes on the historic Elm Hill in Norwich - now for sale

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Bomb disposal squad called to unexploded grenade found in Norwich river

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river. (Image: Google Maps)
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy