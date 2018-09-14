Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Norwich Cathedral defends use of zero hours contracts, despite Archbishop of Canterbury’s ‘evil’ remarks

14 September, 2018 - 10:39
Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Mike Page

Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Mike Page

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

Norwich Cathedral has defended its use of zero hours contracts, which were recently branded as “evil” by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Pic: Victoria Jones/PA WireThe Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Pic: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Justin Welby was critical of the so-called gig economy and zero-hours contracts, saying they were “nothing new” at the TUC Conference and adding: “It is the reincarnation of an ancient evil.”

But Norwich Cathedral is currently advertising for a zero hours post within its refectory.

The advert for a refectory assistant states it is a “casual zero hours post where we hope to build up a team of reliable people who can be rostered accordingly.”

They are looking for “an enthusiastic, self-motivated individual, with a demonstrable catering experience and excellent organisational and barista skills to join the refectory team.”

Advertised at a salary of £8.30 an hour, the terms and conditions state: “The nature of the employment is such that the hours of work will be at the Chapter’s discretion and will depend on the needs of the business. “The Chapter does not guarantee to provide any minimum amount of work in any given week or month of the year.”

But The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, defended the use of such contracts, saying they suited some members of staff who wanted flexibility, such as students and retired people.

She said: “At Norwich Cathedral zero hour contracts are given to those of our staff who choose them because it suits their lifestyle like, for example, students and people who are retired and want a flexible part-time job.

“We take the welfare and wellbeing of our staff very seriously.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury had also attacked companies such as Amazon for paying “almost nothing in taxes” and was critical of the government’s flagship welfare reform of Universal Credit.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman said he felt Justin Welby had gone too far with his comments. He tweeted: “I have huge respect for Justin Welby as a man and as a thoughtful and challenging leader.

“But I fear he’s ill advisedly crossed a line of political impartiality here.”

He added: “When he appears as a mouthpiece for a Marxist Labour Front bench he loses authority.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

‘He was the prince of Prince of Wales Road’: Mother’s tribute to nightclub owner

Dawn Peri, right, with close family and friends, takes comfort from the messages and floral tributes to her son, Ibish, at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: ‘It’s destroying lives’ - Norfolk chef opens up about dark side of TripAdvisor

Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson. Picture: Adam Livingstone/Woodfordes

Popular café at Norwich prison told to move its entrance in council action

The Café Britannia. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated: Four people arrested after knifepoint robbery outside John Lewis in Norwich

Norfolk police have sealed off part of All Saints Street, outside John Lewis. Pic: David Hannant.

Concerns over drug dealers targeting children in Taverham prompts warning to parents

Photo: James Bass.
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy