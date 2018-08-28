Search

Meet the Eastern Daily Press’ new business writer, Eleanor Pringle

PUBLISHED: 10:03 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:03 05 September 2018

Eleanor Pringle.

Eleanor Pringle.

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The Eastern Daily Press has appointed Eleanor Pringle as business writer.

Eleanor moved to Norwich from her home town of Nottingham to study English literature with creative writing at the University of East Anglia.

After graduation in 2016, she began working for the Eastern Daily Press news team, and then spent a year with the North Norfolk News. Of her move to the business desk, the 23-year-old said: “My interest in business and the wider economic landscape began as purely academic. However, this all changed when my mum set up a business five years ago, which I have been delighted to help develop.

“I want to celebrate our companies’ successes, and dig to the core of the challenges they face, not only analysing why and how they are coming about, but relaying what this means for our community.”

Contact Eleanor on 01603 772205, or email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk

