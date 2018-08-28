Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

The Norwich company storing data for Eton, Harrow and other top independent schools

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:00 06 September 2018

Inside the Migsolv data centre on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate in Norwich. Picture: Paul Harrison

Inside the Migsolv data centre on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate in Norwich. Picture: Paul Harrison

www.paulharrisonphoto.co.uk

Leading UK independent schools including Eton and Harrow are storing their data with a Norwich company.

Migsolv has been chosen by RivaNet, which provides IT infrastructure and support services to independent schools tutoring the children of celebrities and politicians, to secure its servers and data.

RivaNet’s client data is being stored at Migsolv’s Gatehouse data centre in Bowthorpe, the largest of its kind in the East of England.

David Manning, Migsolv managing director, said: “[RivaNet’s] whole ethos is based on world-class IT for some of the world’s greatest educational establishments. We’re delighted they saw the same qualities in our services and the level of protection we can provide their critical IT.”

Nick Donoghue, managing director of RivaNet, said: “High-profile parents entrust schools and colleges with their children’s education and safety. We must provide the same level of assurance for their data and Migsolv’s facilities help us do just that.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Updated: ‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Video: Revealed: The worst-hit Norwich streets and roads for fly-tipping

Fly-tipping has become an issue in most parts of the county. Photo: Jonathan Tidswell/citizenside.com

Strictly champion and Holby City actor to star in new play coming to Norwich

Current Strictly Come Dancing champion Joe McFadden is starring in the new The House On Cold Hill play which is coming to the Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture Norwich Theatre Royal.

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant on Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy