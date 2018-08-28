The Norwich company storing data for Eton, Harrow and other top independent schools
PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:00 06 September 2018
Leading UK independent schools including Eton and Harrow are storing their data with a Norwich company.
Migsolv has been chosen by RivaNet, which provides IT infrastructure and support services to independent schools tutoring the children of celebrities and politicians, to secure its servers and data.
RivaNet’s client data is being stored at Migsolv’s Gatehouse data centre in Bowthorpe, the largest of its kind in the East of England.
David Manning, Migsolv managing director, said: “[RivaNet’s] whole ethos is based on world-class IT for some of the world’s greatest educational establishments. We’re delighted they saw the same qualities in our services and the level of protection we can provide their critical IT.”
Nick Donoghue, managing director of RivaNet, said: “High-profile parents entrust schools and colleges with their children’s education and safety. We must provide the same level of assurance for their data and Migsolv’s facilities help us do just that.”