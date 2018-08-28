Lovewell Blake achieves top partner status with cloud accounting giant Xero

Shaun Mary, partner at Lovewell Blake. The firm has been named a platinum partner with cloud accounting giant Xero. Picture: Andy Newman Andy Newman

A regional accountancy firm has cemented its position in the cloud-based accounting marketplace.

Lovewell Blake, which has practices across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, has been appointed as a platinum partner by cloud accounting platform Xero.

The status recognises its efforts to help customers go digital and investment in associated staff training.

It is also among the first firms in the region to be certified by Xero as ‘Making Tax Digital ready’. The government initiative means all VAT registered businesses will have to report digitally from April 2019.

Lovewell Blake partner Shaun Mary said: “The investment we have made in the systems, and in training our staff to help clients make the most of them, means that we already have hundreds of clients live on Xero. We have developed a way of working which harnesses the power of cloud-based accounting whilst still recognising the huge importance of personal relationships.”