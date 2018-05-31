The Broads café supporting special projects – with cups

Search

PUBLISHED: 08:26 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:06 23 August 2018

The Galley in Horning is now serving its coffee in compostable cups, and asking customers to donate 10p to Love the Broads. Picture: The Galley.

Archant

A Broads business’s eco-friendly move is set to raise money for special projects for the national park.

The Galley deli, cafe and gift shop in Horning has swapped its plastic cups for recyclable ones with compostable lids, and is giving customers the chance to make a 10p donation per cup.

The money will be go to the charity Love the Broads, which funds grants for projects on the Broads.

Claire Tidy, owner of the Galley, said: “We are proud to be doing our bit to look after the Broads National Park. We hope that the new recyclable cups will encourage visitors to dispose of them responsibly whilst at the same time enabling them to make a small donation to keep the Broads special.”

Love the Broads was set up by the Broads Trust and has raised more than £50,000, provided grants to 29 Broads projects in the past six years. It is supported by 75 businesses.

