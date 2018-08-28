Latest trainee cohort joins regional accountancy firm

The new trainees at regional accountancy firm Larking Gowen. Bottom row (from left): Dominic Heather, Beth Smith, Abi Davis, Lydia Kelsall, Amanda Ninham (head of human resources), Jon Woolston (managing partner), Ben Horner-Glister, Jaya Ewing, Jess Mclean-Wright, Josh Chapman and Waled Ali. Top row (from left):- Zak Hubbard, Spencer Everett, Oliver Peach, Kieran Manning and Thomas West. Picture: Julia Holland Photography by Julia Holland 2018. http://www.all-about-image.co.uk

A regional accountancy and business advice firm has welcomed its newest cohort of trainees.

A total of 17 trainees have joined Larking Gowen in its 2018 intake.

Amanda Ninham, head of human resources, said: “We are pleased to welcome our new trainees, who bring with them a host of new talent to support the firm. Our flexible training programme will allow them to achieve their chosen qualification and gain work experience to give them a strong background in essential areas of accountancy.

“Once qualified, they will have the opportunity to take up exciting challenges as they grow their career within the business. Many of our partners and employees started out as trainees and are still with us years later.”

Larking Gowen has been training groups of A-level and university graduates from more than 100 years.

The firm has practices around the region including in Norwich, Ipswich, Holt, Colchester and Dereham.