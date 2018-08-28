A Norfolk boatbuilder is launching these luxury yachts

The Jersey 36 Elanco from Hoveton boatbuilder Landamores, which is being launched at the Southampton Boat Show 2018. Picture: Ian Roman © Ian Roman

A former Oyster yacht builder in Norfolk is set to unveil a new range of motor boats at the Southampton Boat Show.

Landamores, which has been building and restoring boats in Hoveton since 1923, will be launching the Jersey Elanco range at the show – its reimagining of the popular Jersey Boat design.

The ranges includes two models, the 30 and 36, which combine the Jersey hull with a luxury fit-out including bespoke joinery.

As well as building yachts for Norfolk firm Oyster, Landamores also has river cruisers, classic launches and motor yachts in its portfolio.

In June it launched its first new boats since splitting with Oyster Yachts in 2012 – a range of launches and tenders including the Mayfly 16.

The Jersey range has already attracted attention from agents in Europe and the USA.

Landamores’ Jersey 36 Elanco will be on display at the Southampton Boat Show from September 14 to 23.