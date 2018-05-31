KLM engineers in Norwich will be servicing Australian carrier’s aircraft

KLM UK Engineering has secured a maintenance contract with Alliance Airlines, which will be carried out at its Norwich base. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Australian aeroplanes will soon be being serviced in Norwich after an engineering company signed a new deal.

KLM UK Engineering has secured a long-term heavy maintenance contract with Alliance Airlines, based in Brisbane.

The airline’s Fokker 70/100 aircraft will be receiving heavy maintenance support at KLM’s base at Norwich Airport from summer 2018.

Graham Casbourne, KLM UK Engineering sales manager, said the contract would be a continuation of maintenance checks it carried out for Alliance Airlines in 2017. “This long-term agreement further cements the relationship and trust between our companies and we look forward to developing this further during the contract,” he said.

Chief executive of Alliance Airlines Lee Schofield said: “We will be operating Fokker 70/100 for at least the next 10 years and the maintenance support provided by KLM UK Engineering will assist us greatly during this time.”