The East Anglian breweries making their debut in the Good Beer Guide 2019

A host of new breweries have been recognised in the Good Beer Guide 2019. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. Archant Norfolk 2018

Norfolk and Suffolk’s thriving beer scene has been recognised in the latest industry bible, with eight new breweries making the cut for 2019.

The new entries bring the number of breweries featured in the Good Beer Guide 2019 across the two counties to 71 – with Norfolk (44) trumping Suffolk (27) with a further 56 from Cambridgeshire (24) and Essex (32).

The guide also recognises 39 pubs in the two counties for the first time, bringing the total to 175. The list is compiled independently by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) based on recommendations from its members.

The new brewery entries are:

Norfolk

• Barsham Brewery, West Barsham

• Blimey! Brewing Co Ltd, Norwich

• Bull of the Woods Brewing Co, Kirby Cane

• Malt Coast Brewery, Wells-next-the-Sea

Suffolk

• Burnt Mill Brewery, Badley

• Deben Peninsular Ales, Rendlesham

• Little Earth Project Brewery, Edwardstone

• Mr Bees Brewery Ltd, Trimley

Cambridgeshire:

• BrewBoard Brewery, Harston

• Downham Isle Brewery, Little Downhall

• Jesus College Brewery, Cambridge

Essex

• Chelmsford Brewing Co, Great Baddow

• Fable Brewery, Great Wakering

• Fox Meadow Brewery, Braintree

• Keppels Brewery, Rochford

• Leigh-on-Sea Brewery, Leigh-on-Sea

• Other Monkey Brewing, Colchester

• Saeburh Brewery, Tendring

Tom Stainer of CAMRA said: “It’s fantastic to see the number of new pub entries in the Good Beer Guide 2019 and the continued growth in local brewing.

“We’ve seen such sweeping changes across the brewing and pub scene over the past year with brewing becoming more collaborative and socially-minded, and pubs continuing to diversify to cater for all tastes with the continued increase in micropubs, tap rooms and community-run pubs, each improving choice for drinkers.

“This is the 46th issue of the guide – a book that has become an essential companion for those with a passion for real ale and discovering the best places to find it.”