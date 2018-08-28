Union to hold Norwich city centre rally for Britvic staff

Entrance to the Norwich Britvic factory. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

A union is planning a rally in support of worker at Britvic’s Norwich factory as they continue to push the company for a better redundancy package.

It is almost a year since the soft drinks giant announced plans to close its factory on Bracondale, putting 242 jobs at risk. The facility is due to close at the end of 2019.

GMB, which has led a number of 24-hour strikes at the factory over the past six weeks, is set to hold a rally in support of staff on Monday, September 10.

The rally will start at 1pm in Chapelfield Gardens and travel along Theatre Street, Gentleman’s Walk and St Peter’s Street past City Hall before finishing at the Forum at 3pm.

Shaun Graham, GMB regional officer, said the strike had two aims – to “keep the [Britvic] brand and jobs in Norfolk” and to try and secure a better redundancy package for workers.

“It is really important that as many people attend this rally as possible so we can we send a clear message to Britvic,” he said.