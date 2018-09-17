Rebrand at Norwich marketing agency to encompass new digital skills

Mark Cook, digital marketing director at Candour in Norwich. Picture: Dave Guttridge The Photographic Dave Guttridge The Photographic

A Norfolk marketing agency is using a total rebrand to reflect a change in its skillset – which is already reaping commercial rewards.

John Skinner, creative director at Candour in Norwich. Picture: Dave Guttridge The Photographic John Skinner, creative director at Candour in Norwich. Picture: Dave Guttridge The Photographic

Candour in Norwich, formerly Applin Skinner, is a new brand designed to bring together the company’s dual strands of digital and creative marketing.

The firm, which was selected for the Future50 Class of 2018 just before Christmas, made its name in creative design and marketing.

But that name has now changed, due in part to the departure in January of co-founder Max Applin to concentrate on another project.

The agency began building a digital marketing team around two years ago, and has made recent strides, including a six-figure, 18-month contract to build a website and app for a tool hire firm based in London to improve customer experience and back-office efficiency.

Digital marketing is a relatively new addition to the marketing mix and is continuing to evolve – from pay-per-click advertising and conversion rate optimisation (CRO) to social media campaigns.

Mark Cook, Candour’s digital marketing director, was recruited to the firm to build those skills.

He said a lot of businesses still made the mistake of thinking “that digital is just about websites”.

“We are saying to people that there are ways that people can directly interact with your business that are not your website or app,” he said.

The shape of Candour’s workforce – now 10-strong – has changed dramatically in the past four years as its skill set has evolved.

Mr Cook said the growth of the team has allowed it to “close the gaps” in its service.

“When Applin Skinner started it was known as a web agency, there was a heavy creative slant and they were known for bespoke designs,” he said. “Before it was about creative design whereas now it is about the full package.

“It is always a challenge to communicate when you don’t just specialise in one thing, meaning there is a crossover between those different skill sets.”

Mr Cook said it was “common” for companies to engage multiple agencies to cover different aspects of marketing.

“In my opinion it is not so good for the client because they have two teams to manage with two different ways of working, and that is less efficient,” he said..