Leadership coach thanks ‘vibrant’ Norfolk for support after business relocation

Management coach Fiona Sykes, who has moved her business Fiona Sykes Associates from Glasgow to Wymondham. Picture: Sylvaine Poitau Sylvaine Poitau

A management coach who moved her consultancy from Scotland to Norfolk has cemented her place in the business community after being accepted as a mentor on a coaching scheme.

Fiona Sykes, an executive coach and leadership consultant whose clients have included the Metropolitan and Scottish police forces, relocated to Wymondham from Glasgow earlier this year and brought her business with her.

She hopes to replicate her successful associates model in Norfolk – and has already made her mark on the local community by being selected as a mentor for the We Can scheme, which provides leadership coaching for professional women.

She has worked in sectors from financial services to logistics with clients around the UK – but has not broken into the East of England market.

“It feels a bit like I am starting again,” she said. “But I have found here that people are very friendly, collaborative and helpful. It feels very vibrant to me.”