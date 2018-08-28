Search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Free Digital Decoded workshops will give businesses inside track on SEO

PUBLISHED: 08:33 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:49 05 September 2018

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A series of free workshops aims to give businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk the skills they need to survive and thrive in the online world.

Digital Decoded will equip guests with the tools and understanding to make sense of digital marketing and find out how they can make their business stand out from the crowd online.

The first round of seminars last autumn attracted more than 300 businesses, and this year’s programme has been modelled around the feedback received, with a particular focus on search engine optimisation (SEO).

Jamie Brown, who will be leading the sessions for Archant’s learning and development team, said the sessions would cut through the jargon of the subject.

“Businesses often get mixed advice, conflicted advice or just plain bad advice, so we want to demystify it. We put it in plain speaking terms and give people actionable points they can take away which will make a tangible difference to their business,” he said.

Among the topics covered will be how to stand out in local search, even if you don’t have premises, and the basic steps businesses need to take to get the most from their website.

“There will also be explanations of how Google is changing, how keywords are no longer king, and a simple overview of how a search engine answers queries with content,” added Mr Brown.

Following the presentation, smaller groups will be formed to explore topics including SEO, display advertising, video, websites, pay-per-click advertising, social media and content marketing.

Archant has been working with Google recently on the Local Recall project, which will digitise the publisher’s regional newspaper archive and make it available to voice search through smart devices, and also conducts its own research on SEO.

The workshops will be held at four venues, with two sessions each day, at 8.15am and 11.30am. They will be held at:

 The Forum, Norwich – Tuesday, October 2;

 Great Yarmouth Racecourse – Wednesday, October 3;

 West Suffolk College, Bury St Edmunds – Thursday, October 4;

 Wherstead Park, Ipswich – Friday, October 5.

Find out more at www.archanthub.co.uk/digitaldecoded

