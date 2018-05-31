Search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Cyclists from Norwich recruitment firm pedal hard for chosen charities

PUBLISHED: 12:08 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:09 24 August 2018

Cooper Lomaz senior business support administrator Georgie Sell takes part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: Cooper Lomaz

Cooper Lomaz senior business support administrator Georgie Sell takes part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: Cooper Lomaz

Cooper Lomaz

Three staff from a Norfolk recruitment firm were pedalling hard for charity during a county cycling event.

The team from Cooper Lomaz in Norwich took part in the Tour de Broads in aid of two local charities, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and the Dogs Trust, with which it announced three-year fundraising partnerships this year.

Organised by Pedal Revolution, the Tour de Broads started and finished in Whitlingham Country Park, taking participants through the national park.

Cooper Lomaz’s senior business support administrator Georgie Sell and manufacturing engineering consultant Richard Barnaby covered the 50-mile route while engineering consultant Thomas Dykes took part in the 100-mile route.

In total the cyclists raised nearly £400, adding to the £5,000 total the firm has already raised for its nominated charities this year.

