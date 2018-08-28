Hospitality and hairdressing firms urged to help modern slavery victims

A programme launched by the Co-op is already being supported by businesses across sectors of the economy, providing employment for those rescued from slavery. The Co-op is urging for more hairdressing, hospitality and care firms to sign up to help. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Firms in hospitality, hairdressing and social care are being urged to offer jobs to the victims of modern slavery.

A programme launched by the Co-op is already being supported by businesses across sectors of the economy, providing employment for those rescued from slavery.

Bright Future, devised by the Co-op in conjunction with charity City Hearts, offers victims a four-week paid work placement leading to an interview.

Many candidates said they would prefer a job in a hotel or restaurant, social and child care or hairdressing and beauty.

Paul Gerrard, director of campaigns at the Co-op, said: “Victims of this wicked crime come from a wide range of backgrounds and offer a vast variety of skills and experiences.

“It is essential that the programme offers jobs across the complete spectrum so the maximum number of victims can be supported with the dignity of paid, freely chosen employment.

“Without this, there is a real chance that they could fall back into the hands of those who have exploited them and for the terrible, unspeakable cycle of enslavement to begin again.”