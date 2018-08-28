The Norwich retailers looking for staff this Christmas

Norwichs famous Tunnel of Light which lights up Norwich at Christmas. (Picture: Contributed) Archant

Looking for extra cash this Christmas? How about taking on a Christmas job?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here are a list of the places in Norwich looking for staff this Christmas:

• Christmas Casual - Norwich Mail Centre - “To help us handle the increased volumes of mail we require casual workers to sort the post in our Mail Centres, with start dates from mid-November through to mid-December.” Pay ranging from £8.13-£10.13ph. Apply here



• Christmas Team - Debenhams Norwich - “The Christmas team will offer great service to customers across all of our sales departments and restaurants so we’ll consider your application to work in either.” Various hours including weekend work. Up to 25% staff discount too. Apply here



• Seasonal Sales Assistant - GAME Norwich - “We’re on the lookout for a Sales Assistant to join our busy store and become a GAME Hero.” Discounts on games, consoles, tech and more. Apply here



• Temporary Christmas Sales Associate - Ernest Jones Norwich - “Our Sales Associates make sure Christmas truly sparkles for our Customers!” Part-time hours. Sale incentives and staff discounts available too. Apply here

• Warehouse Assistant - Zatu Games Norwich - “Zatu is a young, up-and-coming online company dedicated to selling top quality board games and merchandise to end consumers.” Temporary full-time roles between September and January. £7.70ph. Apply here



• Customer Happiness Advisor, Christmas Season - Majestic Wines - “We’re looking for talented, enthusiastic and hard working people to join our Customer Happiness Team in the busy run up to Christmas.” Earn free wine and use their slide too. £8.75ph. Apply here



• Seasonal Sales Assistant - The Works Norwich - “Christmas is a busy time at The Works and we need your help!” Staff get a 20% discount. Apply here



• Seasonal Sales Advisor and Seasonal Stockroom Assistant - The White Company Norwich - “We’re looking for someone with a real passion for our products, a professional but approachable outlook, and stacks of enthusiasm!” Part-time and staff discount available too. Apply here



• Seasonal Temporary Selling Assistant - John Lewis Norwich - “Be part of the festive magic at John Lewis this season, assisting customers to purchase that special gift.” Part-time roles. You will also be considered for other seasonal roles when you apply. Apply here



• Christmas Vacancies - Jarrold Norwich - “We are looking for lively and conscientious team members to help spread the Christmas magic during our busiest time of year.” £4.64-£8.64ph. Full-time and part-time contracts. Apply here



• Christmas Crew - The Entertainer Norwich - “Are you ready to join us on our mission to be the best loved toy shop this Christmas?” Day and evening shifts available. Reported salary around £7ph. Apply here

• Sales Assistant - Tango Ice Blast Stall, Chapelfield Norwich - “We are looking for reliable, friendly and punctual sales assistants to join a small team in our new and exciting Tango Ice Blast stall in Norwich Chapelfield.” Part-time contracts at first, but the chance to do more hours over the Christmas period. £8ph. Apply here



• Customer Service Advisor - Argos Longwater Norwich - “The run up to Christmas is a busy time and we’re now recruiting for Customer Service Advisors to make the magic happen in store.” Range of part-time opportunities available. Night stock assistants wanted too. £8ph. Apply here



• Christmas Team Members - LOVISA Norwich - “We wish to make this a very special Christmas for our customers and require exceptional Team Members to help lead the way!” Need to be available throughout November and December, and be able to work Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Apply here



• Part-time experienced Bar Staff - The Gordon Norwich - Not directly a Christmas job, but “willingness to work extra over the busy Christmas and New Year period would be greatly welcomed too.” Applicants must be over 18. Apply here



• Goods In Assistant and Warehouse Operative - Lisa Angel Rackheath - “With Christmas fast approaching we need hard-working individuals to assist our busy goods in department with deliveries.” Part-time, rising to full-time during November and December. £4.20 - £7.83ph. Apply here for Assistant role or here for Operative role.

• Duty Manager Christmas Temp - Norwich City Football Club - “The successful individual will be predominantly tasked with managing our Christmas functions, as well as the day to day operation of our diverse catering department.” Experience in a catering environment required. Apply here

• Temporary Christmas Retail Assistants - The Range Costessey - 16-20 hour contracts. Retail experience preferred. Apply in person

• Warehouse Operative/Processor - Ultimo Electronics Limited Norwich - “Seeking a new processor to join the team for 25 hours per week over the Christmas period, with the potential for overtime.” Experience in a warehouse preferred. Apply here



Do you know of any more jobs going this Christmas? Are you looking for extra staff at your business for the festive period? Email mariah.feria@archant.co.uk