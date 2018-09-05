Search

How many calories are in your favourite pub and takeaway meals?

05 September, 2018 - 18:00
Do you know how many calories are in a portion of fish and chips? Picture: Nick Butcher

Can you guess how calorific these classic dining-out dishes are?

Could you guess the calorie content of a lasagne portion? Picture: Sonya DuncanCould you guess the calorie content of a lasagne portion? Picture: Sonya Duncan

The government is soon expected to propose that all restaurants, cafes and takeaways should have to list the calorie counts of their dishes on their menus.

Take our quiz and see if you can guess the average number of calories – according to health experts – in dining-out favourites like burgers, curry and a classic roast.

