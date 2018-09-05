Quiz
How many calories are in your favourite pub and takeaway meals?
05 September, 2018 - 18:00
Archant © 2018
Can you guess how calorific these classic dining-out dishes are?
Could you guess the calorie content of a lasagne portion? Picture: Sonya Duncan
The government is soon expected to propose that all restaurants, cafes and takeaways should have to list the calorie counts of their dishes on their menus.
Take our quiz and see if you can guess the average number of calories – according to health experts – in dining-out favourites like burgers, curry and a classic roast.