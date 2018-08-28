Quiz

The Biz Quiz: From calorie-counting to EU work schemes, how much have you been paying attention?

The Department of Health has floated a proposal to print all calorie counts on menus. ehaurylik

It’s been a busy week in the business world, so we’ve rounded up some of our biggest and most interesting stories that may have gone under the radar - and you can test your knowledge of both national and East Anglian stories in this week’s Biz Quiz.

Here are this week’s top stories:

• Norfolk restaurateurs slam ‘expensive’ plans to publish calorie counts on menus

Norfolk restaurants criticised a Department of Health proposal which would see calorie counts of dishes printed on menus.

Liz Truss, chief secretary to the treasury and South West Norfolk MP, said the health department had significantly underestimated the cost to some 26,000 independent restaurateurs, and that it could bring food price rises and job cuts.

• Five things you need to know about Anglian Water’s new £6.5bn plan

Anglian Water has revealed how it wants to spend £6.5bn to protect the region’s water supplies.

Bosses at the company say their ideas range from working with technology developed by the US Navy, to developing ideas used in other industries to improve efficiency.

They will also be looking at consumer issues, from bills, to transparency, to resilience – making sure there’s enough water available when you turn on the tap.

• Lloyds Bank ‘to cut another 380 jobs’ in reorganisation

The jobs cull at the bank was announced by financial services union Accord. But the lender is also set to create 435 new roles, resulting in a net increase of 55 positions.

Lloyds said the majority of the new roles would be in engineering and design as part of plans to offer “more leading-edge products and services that meet the needs of our customers today and in the future.”

• Farmers welcome seasonal work scheme for non-EU workers to pick fruit and veg

British farmers welcomed the news that up to 2,500 migrants a year will be permitted under a new seasonal work scheme pilot.

Non-EU nationals working on fruit and vegetable farms will be able to stay for six months before returning.

The government said that this is to help alleviate labour shortages during peak production periods.

• Dozens of jobs at risk as chemical giant announces possible closure of Norfolk factory

DowDuPont announced it intends to stop operations at its Dow Chemical site in King’s Lynn by the end of August 2019, subject to consultations.

An employee consultation process has already begun for the 65 people employed at the site.

The factory has been in the town for 61 years, and produces agricultural chemicals.

• Small business federation sets out biggest challenges facing high street retailers

A manifesto setting out how the government can better support small businesses on the high street has been set out by the Federation of Small Businesses.

The suggestions revolved around business rates reductions and consumer access to cash and parking.

But retailers in Norfolk suggested that a tax on turnover for online retailers should also be a part of the equation.

