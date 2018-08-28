Search

Prime minister names Bernard Matthews as company ‘showing confidence’ despite Brexit

PUBLISHED: 17:54 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:54 05 September 2018

Prime minister Theresa May. Photo: PA

Prime minister Theresa May. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk turkey producer Bernard Matthews has been cited by the prime minister as a business “showing confidence” in the face of ongoing Brexit deliberations.

Theresa May name-checked the food manufacturer in response to a question from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in prime minister’s questions today.

He asked, in the wake of Panasonic’s decision to leave the UK because of a lack of clarity over what Britain’s future might hold, whether other companies had told her they would also relocate “in the absence of a serious, sensible deal with the European Union”.

Mrs May responded: “What we have seen is businesses showing confidence in our economy. In August, Dyson announced £200m of investment in its electric vehicle testing facility in Wiltshire, and 2 Sisters Food Group—Bernard Matthews—has won major new contracts with supermarkets, underpinning 600 new jobs.”

The new contract has led to 400 new jobs at the company’s Great Witchingham headquarters, which will bring total staff numbers to 1,900.

In 2016, 2 Sisters food entrepreneur Ranjit Singh Boparan used his investment vehicle, the Boparan Private Office, to buy Bernard Matthews in a pre-pack administration deal after a rocky few years for the company. At that point, it employed around 2,000 people.

