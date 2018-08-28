Retailer Angling Direct styles new outlet as a “destination store”

Angling Direct's warehouse at the Rackheath distribution centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The UK’s largest fishing tackle and equipment retailer, based in Norfolk, has opened its 23rd store.

Angling Direct’s newest branch in Guildford, a popular fishing area, opened for trading on Saturday, September 1.

The Rackheath-based retailer has styled the newly-built property as the area’s first “destination store”, with a 6,500 sq ft display area catering for all disciplines of angling. The store opening has created six full- and part-time jobs.

Darren Bailey, Angling Direct chief executive, said: “A significant amount of lake and river fishing takes place within the surrounding areas of Guildford, and the latest store opening supports our strategy to roll out new stores to service popular fishing destinations and angling communities.”

Angling Direct, whose store locations include Norwich, Beccles and Wroxham, is also preparing to open a site in Peterborough in the coming weeks.