Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

PUBLISHED: 07:12 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 07:12 04 September 2018

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

This content is subject to copyright.

Bus passengers travelling between Norwich and Toftwood are being warned to expect service alterations and delays due to a collapsed sewer.

Konectbus which operates the number eight service from Norwich to Toftwood via Dereham have said the service will be unable to stop at Mastell Way, Station Road, and London Road Halfords due to road closures as a result of a collapsed sewer in Dereham.

Services will instead divert via Drayton Hall Lane.

Buses travelling to Norwich will run as normal.

The provider also warned the number four route may be affected by delays due to a build up of traffic in Dereham.

For the latest bus updates follow Konectbus on Twitter or for up to the minute traffic information check our live traffic map.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

One of Norfolk’s most wanted admits class A drugs offence

Nathaniel Douglas has admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Plans submitted for new workshop at Broadland Business Park

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Bus diversions in Norwich due to road closure

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists