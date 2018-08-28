Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

Bus passengers travelling between Norwich and Toftwood are being warned to expect service alterations and delays due to a collapsed sewer.

Service 8 - Due to further closures due to a collapsed sewer in Dereham tomorrow, buses heading to Toftwood from Norwich will be unable to serve Mastell Way/Station Road and London Road Halfords, and instead divert via Drayton Hall Lane. Buses to Norwich will run as normal. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) September 3, 2018

Konectbus which operates the number eight service from Norwich to Toftwood via Dereham have said the service will be unable to stop at Mastell Way, Station Road, and London Road Halfords due to road closures as a result of a collapsed sewer in Dereham.

Services will instead divert via Drayton Hall Lane.

Buses travelling to Norwich will run as normal.

The provider also warned the number four route may be affected by delays due to a build up of traffic in Dereham.

For the latest bus updates follow Konectbus on Twitter or for up to the minute traffic information check our live traffic map.