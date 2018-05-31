Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bus driver helps woman who tripped onto road

PUBLISHED: 11:37 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 06 August 2018

A general picture of a First Eastern Counties Red Line bus in Norwich. Picture First Eastern Counties

A general picture of a First Eastern Counties Red Line bus in Norwich. Picture First Eastern Counties

First Eastern Counties

A bus driver stopped to help a woman who tripped into a residential street.

The incident happened on Spinney Road, Norwich, close to Thorpe St Andrew Sixth Form, at around 10am this morning.

A First Eastern Counties buses spokesman said a woman tripped off the kerb onto the road close to a Red Line bus, but was not injured by the vehicle.

He said: “The driver was about 30 yards away. He helped the woman, along with another pedestrian.”

The spokesman added that the woman did not receive serious injuries.

He rang the East of England Ambulance Service Trust for assistance, but no other emergency services.

It is not yet known if the woman was treated or taken to hospital.

The spokesman said no main bus services were affected because of the incident.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists