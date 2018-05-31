Bus driver helps woman who tripped onto road

A general picture of a First Eastern Counties Red Line bus in Norwich. Picture First Eastern Counties First Eastern Counties

A bus driver stopped to help a woman who tripped into a residential street.

The incident happened on Spinney Road, Norwich, close to Thorpe St Andrew Sixth Form, at around 10am this morning.

A First Eastern Counties buses spokesman said a woman tripped off the kerb onto the road close to a Red Line bus, but was not injured by the vehicle.

He said: “The driver was about 30 yards away. He helped the woman, along with another pedestrian.”

The spokesman added that the woman did not receive serious injuries.

He rang the East of England Ambulance Service Trust for assistance, but no other emergency services.

It is not yet known if the woman was treated or taken to hospital.

The spokesman said no main bus services were affected because of the incident.