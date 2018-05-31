Police question four teenagers after woman pelted with flour and eggs in ‘distressing’ attack

The picture showing the alleged flour and eggs attack on a woman in Bury St Edmunds

Four teenage boys have been questioned in connection with a ‘shocking’ assault in Bury St Edmunds which saw a woman pelted with flour and eggs.

The assault happened at around 5.30pm on Friday in St Olaves Road, Bury ST Edmunds

The assault happened in St Olaves Road at around 5.30pm on Friday, and has prompted anger on social media after an alleged picture of the incident was published.

According to a police spokesman, a woman in her 40s was assaulted by a group of teenagers, who threw flour and eggs over her following a verbal altercation.

“The woman was severely distressed by the incident but was physically unharmed,” a police spokesman added.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on Friday, and two 15-year-old boys, arrested on Saturday, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Anthony Bridgland

Another 17-year-old boy, who was arrested in connection with the incident overnight on Saturday and taken into custody for questioning, has also been released on bail.

St Olaves ward councillor Paul Hopfensperger said he couldn’t sleep after hearing about the attack.

He said: “I would like to say that I, like everyone, was totally shocked to hear of this assault on the woman in my ward.

“I am totally shocked, I’ve never seen anything like it before.

Paul Hopfensperger, ward councillor for St Olaves

“I was out celebrating my son’s birthday when I heard about it.

“That night I couldn’t sleep thinking about it.

“It happened right outside the community centre, the whole thing is just awful for the area.

“I sincerely hope that lady is okay.

“The police have done an excellent job and the public’s response has been excellent.

“Hopefully we won’t have something like this happen up there ever again.”

Mr Hopfensperger added he would be bringing up the issue at the next residents’ meeting.

Inspector Anthony Bridgland said: “This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and we are treating the matter seriously. We know this incident may have caused concern and anger both in the local community and online but we would like to reassure everyone that we are tackling the matter robustly and supporting the victim.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 42206/18. Alternatively, pass on information anonymously on 0800 555 111.