Burst water main closes Norfolk road

A Norfolk road is closed this evening due to a burst water main.

The A149 Yarmouth Road in Caister, close to Yarmouth Stadium is blocked and police are on the scene.

Essex and Suffolk Water tweeted: “We’re aware of a large burst near to the Greyhound Stadium on Yarmouth Road. We have a technician en route.

“Please avoid the area if possible as there is a lot of water on the road.”