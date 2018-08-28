Bullied cat pushed out of home looking for a loving owner

Missy is looking for a loving home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA

Among the animals in need of a new home this week is Missy who was pushed out of her home by male cats.

Cookie is also looking for a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Branch Cookie is also looking for a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Branch

Missy came to the RSPCA around three weeks ago because she was being bullied by the two male cats she lived with. Now she is looking for a home where she is the only cat and can live without being picked on. Missy is only around three years old and while she is a very loving and friendly cat she can be spooked by loud noises so a home with an adult owner or with older children would be the best for her.

If you think you could rehome Missy please call the RSPCA rehoming line on 07867 972870.

Twister and Calippo. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Twister and Calippo. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

These cats are also looking for a home:

Cookie is still with the RSPCA and waiting for her forever home. She is a sweet friendly cat once she gets to know you but is always worried around strangers. She will be happiest in an adult only home with a patient owner who will give her the time she needs to grow in confidence.

Meggie and Aggie. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Meggie and Aggie. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Twister and Calippo are sisters and are around eight weeks old. They will be ready for a new home in about a week but can be reserved now.

Solero arrived with a nasty eye infection that is currently being treated. This should be easily resolved and all being well she will be ready for a new home in around a week or two.

Fries. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Fries. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you’re looking for a pair then Aggie and Meggie may be for you. They came in as feral cats but the RSPCA say you would never think it. Meggie is still on the shy side but Aggie is always desperate for all the attention she can get.

Fries is the last of his litter who hasn’t found a home yet. He’s a confident friendly kitten and full of energy.

Pickles. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Pickles. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pickles is a young female cat who came to the RSPCA with kittens. She is only around 10 months old herself and a quiet timid cat.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and on a flea and worm programme. Adoption is subject to a successful home visit and there is a small adoption fee of £55 for cats and kittens and £25 for rabbits. This adoption fee helps the branch take in the next animal in need, this in no way covers the cost to the branch of making the animal ready for rehoming.

RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information you can visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk. Any kitten under 16 weeks that is rehomed will have a full cost neutering voucher to be used at the vets when they are 16 weeks old.

To adopt an animal please call 07867 972870.