Bucket List loaded fries stall opens in Norwich

Cheddar fondue, crispy onions and BBQ sauce (left) and chicken satay, pickled cucumber and peanuts (right) at Bucket List in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

Fresh from opening their first shop in Cromer, you can now get your Bucket List fix in Norwich too.

Bucket List first launched in Paul’s Lane Car Park in Overstrand in June last year and sells 800ml tubs of fries with a range of toppings such as garlic mushrooms, lasagne and chicken satay.

The toppings change daily and after a successful year on the coast, owner Nathan Boon opened a permanent shop in 9a Hamilton Road in Cromer in August.

He has also brought a taste of the seaside to Norwich and opened in Castle Mall Gardens in Norwich on Wednesday August 29.

Jamie - chef at the Bucket List Credit: Victoria Pertusa Jamie - chef at the Bucket List Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Boon worked as head chef at The White Horse in Overstrand for 10 years and runs the business with his wife Adele.

Jamie Tucker, chef at Norwich Bucket List, said: “The Bucket List is a family-owned business and they do hand-cut chips with homemade toppings.

Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List

“The menu changes every day but we have a standard list of buckets that we serve every day.

“We decided to open in Norwich to get our name out there and see what it’s like in the city and bring the people of Norwich what we can do on the coast.”

Bucket List is open in Castle Mall gardens 12pm to 6pm Wednesday to Sunday.