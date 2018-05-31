Search

Pupils walk out of school barefoot leaving shoes for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:47 25 July 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 25 July 2018

Barefooted children at Browick Primary School at Wymondham as they donate their shoes to children in Africa on the last day of term. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Barefooted children at Browick Primary School at Wymondham as they donate their shoes to children in Africa on the last day of term. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupils at a primary and nursery school have ended the academic year by leaving their shoes at school and walking out barefoot.

Grace Garrihy, ten, (on the ground right) looking at the line up of shoes, with her barefooted fellow pupils at Browick Primary School at Wymondham as they donate their shoes to children in Africa on the last day of term. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGrace Garrihy, ten, (on the ground right) looking at the line up of shoes, with her barefooted fellow pupils at Browick Primary School at Wymondham as they donate their shoes to children in Africa on the last day of term. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Their shoes will be sent across the sea to children in Africa who cannot afford shoes to walk to school in.

Browick Road Primary and Nursery School in Wymondham took part in the Toe to Toe initiative by charity Sal’s Shoes on Tuesday, July 24.

The school has raised more than £200 to send the shoes over seas through a Wear Your Favourite Shoes to School Day.

They are hoping a courier company will offer their services to transport the shoes to the Sal’s Shoes Collection point in Slough.

Barefooted Jacob, Flossie and Zac, all aged seven, at Browick Primary School at Wymondham donate their shoes to children in Africa on the last day of term. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBarefooted Jacob, Flossie and Zac, all aged seven, at Browick Primary School at Wymondham donate their shoes to children in Africa on the last day of term. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pauline McMullan, headteacher, said: “I am proud that the children in our school are thinking of others less fortunate and donating their shoes today.”

Isaac Johnny, aged six, said: “Nearly all my friends are leaving their shoes today - I hope we collect 30 pairs from my class.”

