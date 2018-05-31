Pupils walk out of school barefoot leaving shoes for charity
PUBLISHED: 10:47 25 July 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 25 July 2018
Copyright: Archant 2018
Pupils at a primary and nursery school have ended the academic year by leaving their shoes at school and walking out barefoot.
Their shoes will be sent across the sea to children in Africa who cannot afford shoes to walk to school in.
Browick Road Primary and Nursery School in Wymondham took part in the Toe to Toe initiative by charity Sal’s Shoes on Tuesday, July 24.
The school has raised more than £200 to send the shoes over seas through a Wear Your Favourite Shoes to School Day.
They are hoping a courier company will offer their services to transport the shoes to the Sal’s Shoes Collection point in Slough.
Pauline McMullan, headteacher, said: “I am proud that the children in our school are thinking of others less fortunate and donating their shoes today.”
Isaac Johnny, aged six, said: “Nearly all my friends are leaving their shoes today - I hope we collect 30 pairs from my class.”