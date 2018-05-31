Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chess club celebrating ‘outstanding’ national award

PUBLISHED: 09:51 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 13 August 2018

Ken McEwan (team captain) receiving the trophy for the 2017/18 Norfolk Chess League Division 1 championship. Picture: GREG TEBBLE

Ken McEwan (team captain) receiving the trophy for the 2017/18 Norfolk Chess League Division 1 championship. Picture: GREG TEBBLE

GREG TEBBLE

Chess players are celebrating after a Norfolk club received a national accolade.

Broadland Chess Club, which meets Monday and Wednesday nights at the King’s Head in Coltishall, has been named as the English Chess Federation’s (ECF) Club of the Year 2018.

Sandra Hughes, publicity officer for Broadland Chess Club, said: “This is an outstanding achievement for the club which has now grown to be one of the 10 largest clubs in the UK.”

When deciding on which club should win the award, the ECF said: “There were five excellent nominations for club of the year this year. However, the citation from the Broadland Chess Club in Norfolk stood out from the others.”

The Broadland club was formed in 1994 and during the 2017/18 season it won the Norfolk Chess League Division 1 title and Rapidplay Handicap Cup. It also has a strong junior club.

Search Broadland Chess Club on Facebook for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists