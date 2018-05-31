British Beer Cities forum event to be held in Norwich

The British Beer Cities Inaugural Forum has been confirmed for October 8 to October 9 at the Georgian House, Unthank Road. Photo: Ievgenii Meyer, Shutterstock Archant

As the first City of Ale, Norwich is looking forward to an event this year which will be the first of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Jules Gray of Sheffield Beer Week, Dawn Leeder and Phil Cutter of Norwich City of Ale. Picture: Red Flame Comms Jules Gray of Sheffield Beer Week, Dawn Leeder and Phil Cutter of Norwich City of Ale. Picture: Red Flame Comms

Beer city organisers from Birmingham, Brighton, Oxford, Sheffield and York will have the opportunity to share experiences and promote best practice.

An “inform-ale” evening reception as well as a beer and curry supper will start the event on the Monday with the forum taking place the next day.

Dawn Leeder, co-chairman of Norwich City of Ale and Forum organiser, said: “We’re naturally very excited about it. It’s already generated a huge amount of interest from CAMRA, the trade press and other beer city organisers who think it’s a great idea and couldn’t be more timely.

“It consolidates Norwich’s position as the first and foremost British beer city as we hear stories from other beer city organisers who have been inspired to follow our example.

“Plus it’s another first for Norwich to add to its long list of UK firsts: first woman to write a book in English, first provincial newspaper, first peal of bells, first printed city plan, first municipal library, first driving school, first postcode, first UNESCO City of Literature, first City of Ale, and now, the first British Beer Cities’ Forum.

“It will also bring in visitors from all over the country as presenters and delegates, some for the first time. And experience tells us that once they’ve experienced some of the many delights the fine city has to offer, they’ll be back.”

Eight beer cities will be at the forum in total, with each lined up to present their story and discuss the issue of what makes a great city for the craft.

Mrs Leeder added: “It’s excellent that other cities have followed our example and launched their own beer cities and beer weeks.”

Launched by Norwich City of Ale and Sheffield Beer City organisers, the event is funded by a grant from the Worshipful Company of Brewers’ Research and Education Fund.

This recognises the considerable uplift British beer cities and beer weeks provide for their regional economies.

Booking for October’s forum is open until 24 September. For further information, visit beercities.org.uk/forum.