Brave women take to the catwalk after reconstruction surgery

Women taking part in last years fashion show for Keeping Abreast. Picture: Keeping Abreast Archant

A catwalk show which celebrates women who have undergone breast reconstruction surgery is returning to Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Women taking part in last years fashion show for Keeping Abreast. Picture: Keeping Abreast Women taking part in last years fashion show for Keeping Abreast. Picture: Keeping Abreast

The two-day More Than Just Fashion event is returning to Norwich city centre this October.

The show is run by Keeping Abreast, which supports women considering and going through breast reconstruction due to cancer.

Lisa Becker, from Keeping Abreast, said: “The fashion show will see 24 brave ladies come together on stage, to model fashions from independent fashion outlets.

“Although this is a fundraising event, its focus is primarily about giving these brave women the opportunity to look and feel amazing and prove to themselves and their loved ones that they are still strong, beautiful women despite overcoming, quite often a horrible time, and having such major surgery.”

Not long now until our fashion shows @OPENNorwich on 3 & 4 October. Keep a look out for Caroline another of our fab models! This is Caroline's 2nd show and she is modelling for @PollardandRead @vanillanorwich and @JarroldsNorwich. Get your tickets here https://t.co/fLHFUPSw6w pic.twitter.com/86rvthIf7i — Keeping Abreast (@KAbreast) August 29, 2018

The show will be a mixture of fashion, dancing and entertainment, and this year will feature clothing from Vanilla, Scarlet, Pollard and Read, Rock Collection, Jarrolds, Philip Browne Menswear and Jarrold Intersport.

Tracey Allan, part of the team organizing this year’s show, said: “The shows are always an amazing thing to be part of, and the women who model for us are just inspirational.

“Many of the ladies in the show have never taken part before and have recently had their breast reconstruction operation so it is going to be an emotional ride for them but one we hope they will thoroughly enjoy.”

Keeping Abreast was established 10 years ago and offers patient-led support and information through support groups across the UK.

Every year 55,000 women in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer and 47pc of them are faced with having surgery to save their lives.

Mrs Becker said: “Our fashion show is the most inspirational event in our calendar, this year it is being held in October as it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

The event will take place at OPEN, on Bank Plain, on Wednesday, October 3 and 4.

Tickets cost £14.50 and include a welcome drink, and can be bought by visiting opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/gigs-events/keeping-abreast/

Limited VIP tickets are also avaliable at £25 each, for more information contact info@keepingabreast.org.uk