Boy, 14, arrested over knife-point robbery in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 21:44 08 September 2018 | UPDATED: 21:44 08 September 2018
Archant
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following a knife-point robbery in Norwich.
Police were called to New Botolph Street, near Anglia Square, on Saturday evening following reports of a knife-point robbery.
Four officers, all carrying tasers, were sent to the scene after the victim, who is believed to be 15, was robbed at about 6.45pm.
Acting Sergeant Dan Taylor from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team, who has tweeted about the incident, said a male, aged 14, matching the description of the suspect was found in the area with a knife on him.
He has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 with reference 370 of today (September 8).
