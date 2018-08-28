Video

New ‘luxury dining’ steak and lobster restaurant to open in Norwich

Cuts of beef and lobster at the former Bourgee restaurant in Bury St Edmunds. Picture Georgia Watson. Archant

A new steak and lobster restaurant which aims to offer luxury dining at affordable prices is opening in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex-brand Bourgee is set to open the first of its brand new ‘Luxe Lounge’ restaurants in November at the Castle Mall’s Timberhill Terrace.

It is one of three new restaurants which are due to open at the new £3m Timberhill Terrace development this autumn.

Bourgee, which opened its first branch in Southend in 2014, is run by entrepreneur James Welling and celebrity chef Mark Baumann who are excited to bring the brand to Norfolk.

“We have undergone a lot of change in the last year and we see the launch of Bourgee on Timberhill Terrace as a significant moment for the brand,” said Mr Welling. “A chance for us to show exactly what Bourgee stands for and deliver our vision as a duo with full effect.”

Mr Baumann added: “With Bourgee our ambition has always been to offer a premium dining experience that is accessible to all. We want everyone to experience the best without having to pay the earth for it.

“We source produce from prestigious suppliers and our in-house chefs’ craft these expertly selected ingredients into deliciously creative dishes, all served in a modern, cutting edge-designed venue with superb service and unrivalled atmosphere.”

It comes after Castle Mall revealed plans to open at £2m leisure area as the evolution of the shopping centre continues.

The partnership with Superbowl UK will see the area open in summer 2019, including the 12 ten-pin bowling lanes, a Crazy Club soft play centre, Ninja Tag active obstacle assault course and a SEGA prize zone arcade.

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Mall, said these additions are shaping the shopping centre into a “lifestyle destination”.

“We are extremely pleased to be welcoming Bourgee as a new brand to Norwich,” he said. “With Veeno opening in a number of weeks, and with Cocina firmly established, the new Timberhill Terrace restaurant quarter is really beginning to take shape.

“Timberhill Terrace is an important piece of our strategic puzzle, assisting in transforming Castle Mall into a lifestyle destination.”