Bomb disposal squad called to unexploded grenade found in Norwich river

PUBLISHED: 13:49 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:49 02 September 2018

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river.

Police were called to Marl Pit Lane, in Hellesdon, at 9.45 am this morning after a magnet fisher found the device while fishing from the bridge in the Wensum.

Bomb disposal experts removed the grenade and are planning to carry out a controlled explosion.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “We got the call about 9.45am from a member of the public who reported it to us.

“We contacted Explosive Ordnance Disposal who attended at 12.20pm and are looking at a safe way of disposing of it..

“It would appear to be some sort of World War Two grenade.”

Gareth Graham, who lives nearby, said “I was out taking some photographs and saw the police pull up.

“I heard it had happened before and I asked if they had found another grenade and they said yes.

“They left just before one.”

Mr Graham, 36, a retail manager in Norwich added: “It was a magnet fisher who originally found it.

“People chuck magnets into the river. They found it and called the police.

“They didn’t say why it might have been there - I guess its open to speculation.

“One was found literally in the same spot about six or eight months ago.

“You do think how many more are going to come out of the river.”

Topic Tags:

