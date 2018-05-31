Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

PUBLISHED: 11:22 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:38 23 August 2018

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

The body of a man has been discovered in a Norwich city centre street.

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: ArchantScene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Police found the body in an alleyway off King Street, leading to Murrells Court, after they were called at 2.20am today.

A forensics tent has been erected and two police officers are standing guard outside the entrance to the area which has been sealed off while police carry out enquiries.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Alan Copperwheat, 66, of Swan Yard, opposite to the alley way where the body was discovered said: “It’s dreadful. Norwich is a fairly safe and it feels quite peaceful here.”

Simon Buller, 39, the owner of CourageNoble Barbershop and Supplies said: “It’s not nice and it’s not pleasant.”

Police have not released any details about the age or identity of the man.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Popworld nightclub comes to Norwich following £500,000 investment

Popworld.PIC: Ella Wilkinson

Video: Stephen Mulhern spotted in Norwich Tesco filming new game show

Stephen Mulhern at Sprowston Tesco Credit: Twitter/@_itsgeorge

Video: Plain-clothed officer repeatedly punched in the head during police chase

Injuries to PC Laura Hammerton in an assault off Old Palace Road. Picture: Norfolk Police

Video: Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport

Red Arrows at SaxonAir, at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists