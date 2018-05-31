Did you spot this blimp flying over Norfolk?

Wymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Pictured are (L) Business Consultant Faizel Desai and MD James Gulliver. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Motorists driving along the A11 near Wymondham on Wednesday may have spotted a 20ft blimp in the skies above them.

The giant balloon, which was flying some 200ft in the air was launched at around 1pm by the Wymondham company Netmatters to promote its work and ability to run big marketing campaigns.

Established in 2008, Netmatters is a technology company offering digital marketing services, website software development and IT support to businesses in Norfolk and across the UK.

The company has offices in Wymondham and Great Yarmouth.

Alex Chenery-Howes, digital marketing executive at Netmatters said the company fist sought permission for the blimp in January: “As a company it shows that we can make a big statement with some of the marketing we can do.

“I’ve been with this company for eight months and it’s really nice to be a part of, it has taken quite a lot of co-operation to get this balloon up in the air.

“It’s definitely exciting.”

Mr Chenery-Howes said the company also hoped the blimp would help it to promote its Scion Coalition Scheme, a training programme designed to fill a gap in the number of people with software development skills in the county.

The blimp, which measures 20ft by eight ft, will fly above Netmatters’ Wymondham office in Penfold Drive during business hours until March 2019.