Blazes in Norwich home and shed tackled by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 07:42 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 07:42 03 September 2018

A house fire and a blaze in a shed have been tackled by firefighters.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in Half Mile Road in Mile Cross, Norwich, at about 1.30am.

Crews from Sprowston and Earlham went to the fire and had brought it under control by just before 2.10am.

And firefighters from Sprowston and Earlham were also called to a shed fire in Tills Road, Sprowston this morning. They were called to that fire, which spread to a nearby fence, at about 5.50am. The flames had been doused by 6.25am.

