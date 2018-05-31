Colourful new day boat service takes inspiration from bishy barnabees

Bishy Barney Day Boats have been launched at Thorpe River Green. Pictured (left to right) Thorpe St Andrew town mayor John Fisher and Mark Appel of MBA Marine. Pic: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council. Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

People familiar with the Norfolk dialect will know that a bishy barnabee is what people from around these parts call a ladybird - but now there are Bishy Barney boats too.

The colourful Bishy Barney Day Boats can be spotted zipping about on the rivers Yare and Wensum, having been brought down to Norfolk from their former home in the Lake District.

Boat owners Mark Appel, of MBA Marine and Andy Banner, of Freedom Boats in Thorpe St Andrew’s Bunaglow Lane have refurbished and renewed the electric boats, which were previously used on Lake Windermere.

Painted red and retro in style, the little 15ft boats also sport a few black ladybird spots and Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has been supporting Mr Appel and Mr Banner in their business.

Launching the service at River Green in Thorpe St Andrew, town mayor John Fisher said: “It is a great pleasure to see this day boat hire service launch, here at the picturesque River Green.

“These environmentally friendly electric boats are quiet, easy to manoeuvre and fantastic fun.

“Our hope is that both residents and visitors will support this local business, and they become a mainstay of the landscape at River Green.”

Mr Appel said: “We have had incredible support from the town council in bringing Bishy Barney Boats to River Green, but more importantly to us is the positivity, good wishes and welcoming responses that we are receiving from the people of Thorpe St Andrew.

“We hope us being here gives the locals something a little bit different to try this summer, maybe getting a few first timers out on the water to witness the sheer beauty of what’s on their doorstep, but easily missed if you stick to the roads.

“We are seeing interest also from outside of town, it would be nice to think that our presence here could increase visitor numbers and see our neighbouring businesses benefit from our customers”

The boats take up to five people out and can be used to explore the River Yare and the River Wensum. People can book them by the hour for a maximum of four hours.

People can just turn up, but the operators say that booking, via www.bishybarneyboats.co.uk, will avoid disappointment.